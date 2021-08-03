Trump supporter enraged by Biden's victory attacked elderly couple with golf club — and now he can't vote again

A Donald Trump supporter from Minnesota will be barred from voting for five years, after he admitted to attacking an elderly couple with a golf club, and punching the 80-year-old man in the head, because they were waving an anti-Trump sign on a street corner days after the November election.

Mark A. Ulsaker, 51, of Lino Lakes, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of threats of violence in connection with the attack on Nov. 8, the Star Tribune reports. In addition to losing his right to vote for five years, Ulsaker was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service, and barred from possessing firearms. The sentence means Ulsaker won't be able to vote for Trump if he runs again in 2024.



Five days after Biden's victory, Ulsaker reportedly pulled up next to the elderly couple, ages 80 and 78, in his pickup truck before shouting a vulgarity at them, police said. He later walked up from behind the couple and began swinging a golf club at their heads, before punching the man in the head.

According to a previous report, a witness said the elderly couple's sign read "Trumpers — thank God in greyhound he is gone."



"The message roughly echoes the lyrics of a Roy Clark country song, 'Thank God and Greyhound You're Gone,' from the viewpoint of a man saying good riddance to his girlfriend," the Star Tribune reported.



When police went to Ulsaker's home, after receiving his license plate number from a witness, he resisted arrest and took a swing at one of the officers. After the officer drew a taser, Ulsaker calmed down and admitted to being a Trump supporter who was upset about the sign, adding that he also drove his pickup truck toward the elderly woman — but only to scare her.





