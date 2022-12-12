Neighbor shoots Black Airbnb renter who was walking to the grocery story in 'unprovoked attack'

A California man who allegedly shot a Black man who was walking to the grocery store in what prosecutors called an "unprovoked attack" has been charged with felony assault, NBC News reports.

Mark Waters, 66, was charged felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says more charges may come as the investigation is looking into the incident as a possible hate crime.

The victim, who is 21-years-old, left the Airbnb he was renting to walk to the grocery store. He then saw Waters exit a home and “quickly approach him while holding a black handgun." When the victim turned to run, Waters fired a single shot which struck him in the leg.

IN OTHER NEWS: Judge Aileen Cannon officially ends Trump's special master 'that she never should've initiated'

District Attorney Jeff Rosen condemned the shooting saying, “Everyone should be safe walking to the store.”

“We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this county. We wish the victim a speedy recovery and will make sure he receives justice for this brutal assault,” Rosen added.

SmartNews