Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for 'mad' claim that Fauci paid for creation of 'man-made' COVID-19

QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday unleashed an insane conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthiny Fauci paying to create the novel coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, Greene made the claim as part of her push to get Fauci fired as America's top infectious disease expert.

"We must pass my bill, The Fire Fauci Act," she wrote. "No one elected Dr Fauci. He is the highest paid federal employee. At his direction, shutdowns and masks are ruining our country, for what appears to be a man made virus that Fauci paid for with our money."

In reality, Fauci does not singlehandedly control America's public health policies and only makes recommendations that politicians can choose to implement or ignore.

Additionally, there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus is "man-made," nor is there any evidence that Fauci paid to create it.

Greene's crazed rant drew a swift reaction from her Twitter followers -- check out some responses below.












































