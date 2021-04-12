Marsha Blackburn attacks Biden as Tennessee grieves after school shooting in Knoxville
Screengrab.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took to the floor of the U.S. Senate on Monday to attack President Joe Biden.

Blackburn's comments came as Tennessee was grieving following a mass shooting at Austin-East High School in Knoxville.

Video of Blackburn's remarks were posted online by The Recount.

"Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is bashing the Biden administration's border policy while most of her home state of Tennessee is focusing on yet another tragic school shooting," The Recount noted.

The Recount also posted Gov. Bill Lee's comments on the shooting.

"While Gov. Lee (R-TN) offers prayers in the wake of today's school shooting, it's noteworthy that just a few days ago he signed a permitless carry bill in Tennessee," The Recount noted.