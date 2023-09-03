Marsha Blackburn: Biden not 'capable of leadership' but Mitch McConnell 'on top of his game'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) insisted that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was "on top of his game" after he appeared to freeze twice because of a medical issue.
Fox News host Jason Chaffetz asked Blackburn about McConnell's health during an interview on Sunday.
"You have people that are having medical issues and seriously cognitive issues in their ability to do their job, not just Joe Biden, which is well documented," Chaffetz claimed. "Sen. Feinstein, Sen. Fetterman are also dealing with hard, difficult issues, as well as the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, who's had two medical episodes."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"Can these people continue to be in leadership positions, let alone serve in their capacities in the House and the Senate?" he wondered.
"Jason, I think the one that deserves our attention at the top of the list is President Biden, who is to be the leader of the free world," Blackburn pivoted. "And when you see Joe Biden struggle with words, with days, with times, with places, then it drives home the point of how important it is to have someone who is capable in leadership."
The Fox News host wouldn't let the subject go without a response.
"But Senator, I do need to ask you about Mitch McConnell," Chaffetz pressed. "Twice he's been at the microphone and had a dramatic pause. There's some belief that he had an accident, a slip, a fall, perhaps a concussion. Can he continue to lead the Senate Republicans in that capacity?"
"I've talked to people who were with him right after that, and he was alert and fine and moving forward, asking questions, very involved with the meeting that he was attending and seemed to be on top of his game," Blackburn replied.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.