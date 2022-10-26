'No worse than drag queens': Arizona GOP stands by candidate after purported blackface pics leak

On Wednesday, ABC 15 reported that Arizona Republicans, including Rep. Debbie Lesko, are standing by their endorsement of a state legislative candidate who was exposed for having dressed in blackface — and one associate defended her by claiming that blackface isn't really any worse than drag performances.
"Political allies are defending Mary Ann Mendoza, a Republican Arizona House candidate from Mesa, after photos of her in blackface and brownface surfaced on social media," reported Melissa Blasius.
Mendoza, who gained prominence as one of former President Donald Trump's "Angel Moms," or mothers who lost their children in crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants, was found to have Facebook photos of herself dressed up as Aunt Jemima and as an American Indian, both times with her skin darkened up, at various parties.
Blackface costumes have been roundly condemned as harkening back to minstrel shows, in which white performers would dress up as Black people to perform denigrating stereotypes as a comedic performance.
"Lesko's emailed statement to ABC15 said, 'Instead of focusing on decade-old Halloween photos posted by liberal opponents right before an election, voters care about a secure border and common sense policies that will keep Arizona strong. That is what voters will get with Mary Ann Mendoza,'" said the report.
"Her heart is pure and she deserves our full support," Kathleen Winn, a friend of Mendoza's, told ABC 15. "Whatever makeup she wore is no worse than drag queens'."
This comes as Republicans around the country are pushing moral panic about LGBTQ presence in public spaces and around children, with many targeting drag queen events open to children, even though these events are designed to be non-sexualized and child-friendly.
This is not the first time that Mendoza has faced controversy. She was originally scheduled to give a speech for Trump's re-election campaign at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but was pulled from the lineup after she promoted a thread on Twitter that espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory and said, "malevolent Jewish forces in the banking industry are out to enslave non-Jews and promote world wars."
Investigators are ramping up efforts to penetrate the "privilege firewall" former President Donald Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his Jan. 6 discussions in "secret court proceedings" in D.C., according to CNN.
The Justice Department last week asked a federal judge to force Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin to testify despite Trump's efforts to block them from answering questions before a grand jury.
Trump has cited executive and attorney-client privilege to prevent disclosures and delay criminal investigations but the DOJ has already been successful in breaking through the privilege firewall, according to the report.
Prosecutors over the past three weeks have scored "significant court victories" in secret proceedings, securing answers from former Mike Pence advisers Greg Jacob and Marc Short. Jacob's testimony on October 6 is the "first identifiable time" that Trump's privilege firewall has been pierced in the criminal investigation, according to CNN. Short had his own grand jury appearance a week later.
All four former officials previously declined to answer some questions about discussions they had with Trump before the former president quietly lost court battles related to testimony from Jacob and Short before the chief judge of the trial-level U.S. District Court in D.C. last month, according to the report. Judge Beryl Howell refused to put the two men's testimony on hold while Trump's lawyers appealed, though the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is still considering legal arguments surrounding the privilege claims.
Jacob, who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee, has been particularly vocal in condemning Trump's actions after the election and his scheme with attorney John Eastman to block the certification of President Joe Biden's win on Jan. 6, calling the lawyer a "serpent in the ear" of the president. After Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, Jacob wrote to Eastman, "thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege."
"There is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person would choose the American President, and then unbroken historical practice for 230 years, that the vice president did not have such an authority," Jacob testified to the House panel in July.
Prosecutors are now seeking to compel testimony from Cipollone and Philbin, who had extensive discussions with Trump leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Cipollone previously appeared before the House panel but declined to disclose his discussions with Trump, citing privilege. The two men's roles in the White House counsel's office raise questions about whether Trump can "claim confidentiality over the legal adviser they gave him" and whether a former president can invoke executive privilege to "hold off criminal investigators," CNN reported.
The federal grand jury has also subpoenaed former White House officials Mark Meadows, Eric Herschmann, Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller as well as campaign adviser Boris Ephsteyn, who could also cite privilege to decline to answer questions in the probe. Trump has similarly used both executive and attorney-privilege claims to impede other probes, like the House Jan. 6 investigation, the FBI investigation into national security documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence and the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney's investigation into election meddling. Some privilege questions have remained unresolved and could eventually reach the Supreme Court.
President Joe Biden has repeatedly declined to assert executive privilege over Jan. 6 related information and federal prosecutors who investigated former Presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon were also able to overcome attorney-client privilege claims for White House counsel.
The DOJ is "getting A LOT done in under-seal proceedings," tweeted CNN legal reporter Katelyn Polantz.
"In a lot of ways, this is the ballgame for the January 6th criminal prosecutions and the grand jury investigation around Donald Trump and after the election," Polantz said on CNN, noting that investigators have gotten some answers from former officials but Trump is still "trying to block those final answers" from the grand jury.
Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor who served on special counsel Bob Mueller's team, said the report was a sign that the DOJ is pressing ahead in its probe of Trump's actions.
"Really important development," tweeted former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, adding that the DOJ could also turn to the "biggest prize who has dodged testimony to date based on executive privilege argument: Mark Meadows," Trump's former chief of staff.
"Litigating privilege issues is some serious effort by DOJ to get to Trump's conversations with his inner circle," wrote former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade. "You don't do this unless you're determined to turn over every stone."
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough clashed with a guest during a debate over whether the Republican Party had become a fascist movement.
Author Shadi Hamid and MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan resumed their discussion on the future of American democracy Wednesday on "Morning Joe," but Scarborough bridled at his guest's assessment of GOP authoritarianism and the investigation of Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
"That's why I said you can have two thoughts as once, and why can't we look inward and consider our own faults because that's what we should do in a democracy," said Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute and author of the forthcoming book, "The Problem of Democracy." "The Mueller investigation, I think there's an argument to be made that it did try and delegitimize Trump, and that's how conservatives perceived it. They saw there was an attack on their right to vote for Donald Trump. Yes, Hillary [Clinton] won the popular vote, and we base our elections whether we like it or not based on the Electoral College."
"Let me say, as I say to my Republican friends, if you think there's such thing as a Russian hoax, read the Mueller report and then read Marco Rubio's intel committee report from the United States Senate that said Donald Trump's 2016 campaign actually caused a serious counterintelligence threat to the United States," Scarborough said. "So I understand, I really do, I understand what you are doing and I understand what you are doing because my wife tells me I do it too much, trying to find common ground, trying to figure out how to stitch this fabric of our country back together again."
"I just got to say, though, and I want to ask you to do what he has been asking you to do in the debate, and let's do this," Scarborough continued. "Let's separate the voters, let's separate the voters of Donald Trump and let's separate the Republican Party, and I want to look at some of the things Donald Trump has done and then we get back to the fascist question, and we can talk about the rallies and in the rallies Donald Trump saying beat up protesters, you know, get them carried out on a stretcher, I will pay for your legal bills if you do that. Praising a member of Congress for beating up a member of the press, simply because the member of the press asked him a question about health care reform, and all this violent imagery Donald Trump has celebrated."
"Having rallies where he's telling people of color who happen to be members of Congress to go back to where they came from, this ultra-nationalist worldview," he added. "Then, of course, Jan. 6, summoning people to Washington, D.C. and giving a speech and pushing them up towards the Capitol, and while rioting sending out texts and attacking Mike Pence, knowing Pence was on the run with his family. I guess my question is, if this doesn't fit the question of fascism, what does?"
Hamid agreed everything he'd mentioned was bad, authoritarian and bigoted, but he argued that it fell just short of fascist.
"Those things are not necessarily anti-democratic -- the insurrection was, and other things Trump has done," Hamid said. "He doesn't believe in [or] respect democratic outcomes, no doubt about it, but all the other list of bad things, those are things that a lot of Republicans, just normal conservative Republicans, believe on anti-immigration policy or Muslims or people of color, and so forth."
Hasan rolled his eyes, and Scarborough jumped back in.
"Wait, wait, what about -- hold on a second," Scarborough said. "I know, and I will let you finish. I forgot the Muslim registry, which, when he did it in December of 2015, I said, my God, this is out of Germany in 1933, is it not?"
Hamid agreed that, as a Muslim himself, had frightened him, and he expressed relief that Trump never followed through on that, but he insisted that voters had a right to vote for candidates who express "crazy ideas" like that, but Hasan heard enough.
"There's a lot of strawmen here," Hasan said. "Nobody is saying they don't have a right to vote for crazy ideas, nobody is saying all Trump voters are fascists. You used the word authoritarian, and I'm fine with he word authoritarian, we're not into pedantry here, but the other argument, these Trump voters would be upset calling authoritarian, but you're calling Trump authoritarian, so let's agree he's something that is not normal, he's a threat to democracy. He's not just anti-immigration, and he wanted to build a moat and put alligators in it and shoot immigrants in the legs. If that's not fascism, I don't know what is."
Dr. Josie Tenore and Paul Hinds were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017 and hadn’t been going out long when she laid down the law: He had to get a physical.
“I don’t date people who don’t take care of their health,” said Tenore, who practices cosmetic dermatology and functional medicine in suburban Chicago.
One of Hinds’ blood tests that summer came back with an alarming result: His prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, level was very high. A biopsy confirmed he had advanced prostate cancer.
There aren’t a lot of comfortable alternatives for treating prostate cancer, which generally progresses as long as testosterone levels remain high. Marijuana appears to lower testosterone levels, so after his diagnosis, Paul dosed a liquid form of cannabis for several weeks. That cut his PSA in half, but Hinds, a cybersecurity expert who likes yoga and bicycling, “was stoned out of his mind and couldn’t function,” Tenore recalled.
With Tenore guiding his decisions, Hinds next tried a procedure called high-frequency ultrasound treatment, but it failed. And in summer 2019 doctors removed his prostate gland. Still, the PSA levels climbed again, and doctors assessed that the cancer had metastasized. The only alternative was to drastically lower Hinds’ testosterone levels — either via surgery or drugs that block all testosterone. In May 2021, Paul got his first intramuscular shot of Lupron Depot, a brand name for leuprolide, designed to suppress the prostate gland’s release of the hormone for three months. That August, he got his second shot.
And then the bills came.
The Patient: Paul Hinds, now 60, is covered by United Healthcare through a COBRA plan from his former employer.
Medical Service: Two three-month Lupron Depot injections for metastatic prostate cancer.
Service Provider: University of Chicago Medicine, a 900-physician nonprofit system that includes an 811-bed medical center, a suburban hospital, the Pritzker School of Medicine, and outpatient clinics and physician offices throughout the Chicago area.
Total Bill: $73,812 for the two shots ($35,414 for the first, $38,398 for the second), including lab work and physician charges. United Healthcare’s negotiated rate for the two shots plus associated fees was $27,568, of which the insurer paid $19,567. After Hinds haggled with the hospital and insurer for more than a year, his share of the bills was determined to be nearly $7,000.
What Gives: The first issue is unrelenting price increases on old drugs that have remained branded as manufacturers find ways to extend patents for decades and maintain sales through marketing.
Though Lupron was invented in 1973, its manufacturer got patent extensions in 1989 by offering a slow-release version. Drugmakers commonly use this tactic to extend their exclusive rights to sell a product.
The development of Lupron Depot as an intramuscular shot that suppressed testosterone for months at a time improved patient compliance and also enabled its maker, Abbott Laboratories, and its Japanese partner, Takeda, to extend their patents on the drug into the 2000s, said Dr. Gerald Weisberg, a former Abbott scientist who has been critical of the company’s pricing policies.
In subsequent years, Abbott and Takeda, in a joint venture called TAP Pharmaceuticals, steadily marked up the price of their slow-release product. In 2000, the average wholesale U.S. price for a three-month shot was $1,245; currently that figure is $5,866. (It is manufactured in the U.S. by AbbVie now.)
In the United Kingdom, where health care is generally free and Takeda sells the drug under the name Prostap, all physicians can purchase a three-month dose for about $260.
It’s likely that Chicago Medicine, where Hinds got his shots, paid something close to the British price. That’s because the health system’s hospital on Chicago’s South Side participates in a federal program called 340B, which allows hospitals that serve low-income populations to purchase drugs at deep discounts.
Lupron Depot is given as a simple injection into the muscle. It takes minutes for a nurse or doctor to administer. Yet hospital systems like Chicago Medicine can and typically do charge lavishly for such services, to enhance revenue, said Morgan Henderson, principal data scientist at the Hilltop Institute at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. Chicago Medicine declined to say what it paid for the drug.
While U.S. drugmakers can price their drugs however they please, TAP has gotten into trouble for its Lupron sales policies in the past. In 2001, after a Justice Department probe, it paid an $875 million settlement for illegally stimulating sales by giving urologists free and discounted vials of the drug while enabling them to charge Medicare full price.
Since then, many other drugs aimed at lowering testosterone levels have entered the market, including a pill, relugolix (Orgovyx). So why wouldn’t a patient use them?
Lupron Depot is long-acting, is easy to prepare and store, and employs a small needle, which some patients prefer, said Dr. Brian McNeil, chief of urology at University Hospital of Brooklyn. Orgovyx is convenient, but “a patient has to be very compliant. They have to take it every day around the same time,” he said. “Some people just forget.”
But there is another important factor that may well explain Lupron Depot’s ongoing popularity among medical providers: Doctors and hospitals can earn tens of thousands of dollars each visit by marking up its price and administration fees — as they did with Hinds. If they merely write a prescription for a drug that can be taken at home, they earn nothing.
Asked about this high patient charge and the possibility of using alternatives, United spokesperson Maria Gordon Shydlo said payment was “appropriately based on the hospital’s contract and the member’s benefit plan,” adding that the insurer encourages customers to shop around for the best quality and price.
Resolution: In addition to leaving Hinds listless, the Lupron Depot shots were, literally, a pain in the rear end. “Each time he was miserable for two weeks,” Tenore said. After looking over his first bill for the Lupron shot, Tenore told Hinds he should ask his doctor whether there was a less expensive drug that was easier to take.
After the second shot, in August 2021, a pharmacist told him he could instead receive the pill. His doctor prescribed Hinds three months’ worth of Orgovyx last November, for which he paid $216 and the insurer paid over $6,000. The drug’s list price is about $2,700 a month. There is evidence that Orgovyx works a little better than leuprolide.
Orgovyx was a “no-brainer,” Hinds said. “Why would you want a sore ass for two weeks when you can take a pill that kicks in sooner, functions the same way, and clears your body of testosterone faster?”
While Orgovyx is increasingly used for prostate cancer, Lupron and other injections usually remain the standard of care, hospital spokesperson Ashley Heher said. Clinicians “work with patients to determine what treatments are the most medically effective and, when necessary, to find reasonable alternatives that may be less financially burdensome due to insurance coverage limitations,” she said.
Hinds was baffled by the size of the charges. During months of phone calls and emails, the hospital reversed and then reapplied part of the charge, and then in July agreed to a $666.34 monthly payment plan. After Hinds had made two payments, however, the hospital announced Aug. 29 it was canceling the agreement and sending the remainder of his bill to a collection agency. Two weeks later, the hospital reinstated the payment plan — after KHN asked about the cancellation.
As for Hinds, he remains active, though his bike rides have been shortened from 50 or 60 miles to about 30, he said.
He’s grateful to have Tenore as a free consultant and empathizes with those who lack a knowledgeable guide through their disease and health care’s financial maze.
“I’ve got Dr. Josie as an advocate who knows the system,” Hinds said.
The Takeaway: First tip: If you are prescribed an infusion or injection, ask your physician if there are cheaper oral medications to treat your condition. Also, many drugs that are given by injection — ones that are given “subcutaneously,” rather than into a muscle — can be administered by a patient at home, avoiding hefty administration fees. Drugs like Dupixent for eczema fall into this category.
Keep in mind that where you get treatment could make a big difference in your charges: A study found that leading U.S. cancer centers charge enormous markups to private insurers for drug injections or infusions. Another study found that hospital systems charge an average of 86% more than private clinics for cancer drug infusions. And the percentage of cancer infusions done in hospital-operated clinics increased from 6% in 2004 to 43% in 2014, and has grown since.
Under a law that took effect in 2021, hospitals are required to list their charges, though they currently do so in a way that is not user friendly. But it’s worth taking a look at the price list — the hospital chargemaster — to try to decipher the pricing and markup for your medicine. If you’re about to get an injection, infusion, or procedure done in a hospital system, ask ahead of time for an estimate of what you will owe.
Dan Weissmann contributed the audio portrait with this story.
Bill of the Month is a crowdsourced investigation by KHN and NPR that dissects and explains medical bills. Do you have an interesting medical bill you want to share with us? Tell us about it!
KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.