'FBI should apologize': Trump rails against investigation while promoting post that demands Obama be jailed
Donald Trump press conference at Trump Tower / Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump on early Wednesday morning once again lashed out at the FBI probing his campaign's multiple contacts Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has once again been railing against the Russia investigation after his hand-picked special counsel, John Durham, failed twice to convict people whom he accused of lying to the FBI in order to perpetuate a false story about Trump's links to Russia.

In his latest Truth Social post on the matter, Trump promoted a post advocating that former President Barack Obama be thrown in jail for his supposed role in launching the Russia investigation, despite the fact that neither Durham or former Attorney General Bill Barr ever came close to implicating him.

Trump then tied the years-old Russia investigation to the current probe into his mishandling of top-secret government documents that he stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort and then refused to return even after being served a subpoena.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz 'clearly doesn't want to be a senator anymore' -- so he's using a book tour to launch 2024 campaign: columnist

"The FBI must apologize for all of its illegal and sinister actions -- and it continues with the Mar-a-Lago Raid and Box Hoax!" Trump wrote.

Trump has not yet been charged with mishandling top-secret government documents, which reportedly included information on a foreign nation's nuclear program.

However, close aide Kash Patel reportedly testified recently before a grand jury in the probe and there is no sign that prosecutors are winding down the investigation anytime soon.

SmartNews