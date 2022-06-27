mary miller
Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

An Illinois Republican who called the reversal a “historic victory for white life" has compiled a string of controversies since her election less than two years ago.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who's facing a primary challenge from five-term Rep. Rodney Davis in a newly redrawn district, has aligned herself with the GOP's far-right extreme, but she insisted her comments Saturday thanking Donald Trump for appointing conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court had been misreported by "fake news vultures," reported the Chicago Tribune.

“Miller has demonstrated she is not fit for public office," said Davis, her opponent in Tuesday's primary election. "This is why it’s so important to vote in our Republican Primary on Tuesday and show the country Miller’s behavior is unacceptable."

She faced calls to resign just days after taking office in January 2021 when she approvingly cited Adolf Hitler in a speech to a conservative women's group.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation," Miller said. "You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future."

Miller apologized but also insisted her opponents were “intentionally trying to twist my words," and she recently blamed mass shootings on morality and voiced opposition to gun safety laws.

“We cannot let those who are trying to destroy our society’s central pillars of faith, family and freedom succeed,” Miller said following the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. “Young men need fathers at home, so do our daughters. Our country must be guided by our Judeo-Christian faith. The Second Amendment Caucus will continue to fight to defend our Second Amendment rights and we will continue to speak out about what really ails our country. We need to go back to God.”

A House Ethics Committee was also filed against Miller for using House floor video for political purposes, in violation of congressional rules, in an ad against Davis, who she has criticized for supporting the investigation into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Miller's husband, state Rep. Chris Miller, was linked to a pickup bearing a III Percenters sticker that was parked outside the U.S. Capitol that day.

SmartNews