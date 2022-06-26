Illinois Republican thanks Trump for giving 'white life' an edge up with overturning of Roe

"You know, we hear from the Jan. 6 Committee that they are getting more evidence," she said of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. "They've taken a pause in the hearing to digest some of the evidence that they have received just in the last week or so. Certainly, members of the committee looked very confident and they keep suggesting that there is more evidence to come that we are far from bombshells here. You know, it is kind of hard to read the mood on the other side of the aisle now. Some people have been quite noisy — in the passing a little bit quieter."

She went on to describe the concerns she continues to have over the Republican-led tours of people who then attended the attack on the Capitol.

"I was one of 30 some odd members who had seen tours of the capital on the day or two before the insurrection," Rep. Scanlon said. "We asked the Capitol Police to investigate because there were not supposed to be any tours at that time. And in order to get people in there to have it where they had to be admitted by a member or the member staff. So, we clearly saw tours when we asked for that investigation. Folks on the other side of the aisle denied that there had been any tours. And they filed an ethics complaint against us. So, they were very noisy. Well, of course, just last week we found out that yes, the were tours. In fact, there is a videotape of those tours. And so, there's been this backtracking. So, we are hearing some people be less noisy than before. But I think there is a lot more to come."

