Michael Cohen hands Mary Trump the key to making her uncle's $100 million lawsuit blow up in his face

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen laughed at his former boss filing a $100 million lawsuit against his niece MaryTrump and the New York Times, saying one simple legal maneuver will make it disappear like it never happened.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Cohen said there was about a one in ten chance the lawsuit over releasing Donald Trump's tax information would go forward.

Alternately laughing and handing out legal tips, Cohen said he had some advice for Mary Trump and her attorneys who he also praised.

"To those people who follow Donald Trump, you might remember that there was a case called Trump versus Timothy O'Brien and the New York Times," he began. "It's eerily reminiscent of what he did many, many years ago. The only difference is that Donald at that point in time sued for $5 billion, right? It's as ridiculous as this lawsuit against Mary Trump for $100 million."

"But what makes this case very difficult than the other case is the fact that it's predicated on a non-disclosure agreement," he continued. "You know, non-disclosure agreements are paid in order to get somebody to do something or not to do something, not to reveal something, and clearly he must have given money to whether it was to Mary Trump, to her father, to somebody for that non-disclosure, but the part that we don't really know is what's written in that non-disclosure."

"But what makes this even more interesting to us as a public, is the fact that if I was Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn and say don't fight this," he elaborated. "Just answer the complaint and look for depositions. Let's look for discovery because one thing for certain -- and I have read dozens of Donald Trump depositions -- they are the dumbest written paper that you've ever seen, nothing makes sense, everything is circular."

"He will -- he does not want to do depositions," he told the MSNBC host. "Right now I'm in a lawsuit against the Trump Organization. I have asked for depositions of Donald and they are adamant that they do not want him to sit for depositions because he doesn't know what he's talking about."

Watch below: