Mary Trump: My uncle knew J6 rioters would 'escort' him because he's too much of a 'physical coward' to go into a riot

On MSNBC Wednesday, Mary Trump argued that the only way former President Donald Trump's actions on January 6 make sense is if he understood that the far-right groups attacking the U.S. Capitol would "escort" him safely into the building to do whatever he wanted.

This comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that the former president demanded his supporters be allowed to approach the Capitol even knowing they were armed, and attacked his own security detail when they wouldn't take him to the Capitol to join them.

"Knowing Donald Trump as you do, what do you think he might have done if he had gone to the Capitol?" asked anchor Joy Reid.

READ: Lindsey Graham's refusal to cooperate might actually make it easier to prosecute Trump: Former GOP congressman

"Joy, I've been thinking about that a lot, because it doesn't make sense if Donald thought for a second he was going to be in harm's way — quite honestly, when I first heard months ago he was going to go to the Capitol, I didn't think it was true because he's such a physical coward," she said.

The testimony from figures like Hutchinson on what Trump knew about the riot, said Mary Trump, made everything click.

"But then we hear he knows the people are armed, we know the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were on board from the very beginning," she said. "I'm beginning to — he knew they were going to be there to escort him into the building where he would make his play on the floor of Congress. Again, it's speculation. I can't think of any other scenario in which he would put himself in such a position. He needed to feel 100 percent confident that he was going to be just fine."

Watch below or at this link: