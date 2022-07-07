Lindsey Graham's refusal to cooperate might actually make it easier to prosecute Trump: Former GOP congressman

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is moving to try to block a subpoena from the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney in an investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempt to force the state's elections chief to "find" extra votes for him — a move that has triggered outrage from some legal experts.

But, noted former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Wednesday, Graham's resistance to the subpoena could actually end up putting Trump in even more legal liability.

Specifically, he argued, Graham is one of the only people who could testify in Trump's favor, and his refusal could force the former president to answer more questions of his own.

"I wonder if there's a sense that ... there are some Republicans who might be kind of rooting for this [investigation]," said anchor Joy Reid. "I'm thinking about Mitch McConnell who said — there was this quote, this was about the impeachment, that Mitch McConnell allegedly said, and this is a quote from the book 'This Shall Not Pass' — 'The Democrats are going to take care of this son of a bitch for us,' referring to his imminent impeachment. It's schadenfreude, because not it wouldn't be the January 6 Committee. It would be the Black lady in Georgia."

"Quite ironic," said Jolly. "You know who can help solve the threats of violence and racism? Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. He should be the first to condemn the epithets coming toward the prosecutor in Fulton County, but he's not. He's hiding from her. It's almost comical how perfectly Lindsey Graham this moment is, the guy that lights the fire wants to run from it."

"Here is the other great irony in Lindsey Graham's behavior in this moment," added Jolly. "You know what ultimately will lead to the subpoena of Donald Trump? Lindsey Graham's lack of cooperation. If he said there was a legitimate legislative purpose, I wasn't doing this on behalf of the president — if he wanted to go under oath and say that was the nature of my phone call, it gets very hard for the Fulton County prosecutor to then subpoena Donald Trump. But it's very easy, without Lindsey Graham, for the Fulton County prosecutor to say, you know what, judge, because of the lack of cooperation of Lindsey Graham, we have reason to believe that we need to bring under oath the former president of the United States. It is perfectly Lindsey Graham, it's all about the senior senator from South Carolina, and it's about nobody else."

