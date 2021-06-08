Mary Trump explains how former president will throw his kids under the bus

In a Monday night interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, the niece of former US President Donald Trump predicted her uncle would sacrifice his own kids to save himself from prosecution.

Cuomo began the interview by asking Mary Trump if her uncle would "take one for his kids" if they were investigated by prosecutors focused on criminal activity in the Trump Organization -- where both Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are still on the payroll.



"No, he wouldn't...I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him. What he probably doesn't understand is that's not really how it works. [Prosecutors] "always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target," said Mary Trump.





[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/CuomoPrimeTime/statuses/1402076637739503616 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1402076637739503616" created_ts=1623116094 name="Cuomo Prime Time" embed_mobile_width=375 text="\"The only way [Trump] can continue to perpetuate the myths ... is to continue to lie. There is no truth here and there is no endgame,\" says former Pres. Trump's niece, Mary Trump. \"...It's about maintaining power and using that in the event that he gets indicted.\"pic.twitter.com/f0Y0qNXCFE" embed_desktop_height=568 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=526 id="1402076637739503616" expand=1 screen_name="CuomoPrimeTime"]

"But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I'm fairly sure they would," the former president's niece added. "So if that indeed happens, it's going to be fascinating because he would never do anything to protect them if it were at his expense."

Cuomo then asked, "How do you know?"

Mary Trump responded, "I've known him my whole life and unfortunately, I've had to analyze him pretty closely over the last four or five years..This is somebody who's never changed. He doesn't evolve. And as you said earlier, he has one thing he cares about, and that's himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it's his kids."