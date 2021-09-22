Mary Trump unimpressed by uncle's latest lawsuit against her: 'This is how the Trump family communicates'
President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

Mary Trump reacted to former President Donald Trump's latest lawsuit against her by explaining that lawsuits are "how the Trump family communicates."

Donald Trump filed the lawsuit this week claiming that Mary Trump and The New York Times “engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records" about his finances.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mary Trump told host Charles Blow that no one in the former president's immediate family had spoken to her about the lawsuit.

"I think their way of communicating with people they disagree with is to sue them," Mary Trump explained. "And that's exactly what they did."

She noted that she has previously been sued by the Trump family to prevent the publication of her book. Mary Trump later sued the former president's family "because I believe they committed fraud against me," she said.

"I guess this is how the Trump family communicates when they're not getting along," she added. "We trade lawsuits. The difference being, I think mine has some merit."

Watch the video below.

Video SmartNews