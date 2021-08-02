Mary Trump takes a swipe at Meghan McCain for skipping her latest appearance on The View

Mary Trump took a swipe at Meghan McCain for ducking out of her latest appearance on "The View" on Monday.

The twice-impeached one-term president's niece tousled with McCain last year while promoting her memoir, and the conservative co-host mysteriously disappeared for the next two segments but reappeared without explanation after Trump's appearance ended, and she missed Monday's episode entirely.

"One thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful, and I think that's why we see so much strife in this country, and we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have," Trump said. "This is an incredibly powerful platform that you have."



"It's a shame that colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me, she added. "But I appreciate that you all are willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart everything in 21st-Century America."



