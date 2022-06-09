Filmmaker and progressive activist Rob Reiner will join presidential niece Mary Trump during the first public hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Dr. Trump, a psychologist, penned two books, one about her experience in one of the most infamous families in the United States. The other, however, detailed the psychological aftermath of her uncle's presidency and how the country was collectively gaslit and traumatized over the course of the presidency.

To promote the analysis with Reiner, Dr. Trump described it as a kind of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" version of the Jan. 6 hearings. "Mystery Science Theater" was a show in which comedians with puppets gave their own commentary while B-movies played.

You can watch the show in the link below: