Sheltering congressman called his governor in a panic when DC National Guard was absent for capitol riot

Washington, D.C. isn't a state. So when the mayor asks for National Guard troops the way a normal governor would, it has to be approved by the Department of Defense and the president. Well in advance, DC Mayor Murial Bowser asked for the help of the National Guard in peacekeeping during the Jan. 6 rally planned by President Donald Trump. They were assigned to direct traffic, ABC News' Martha Raddatz reported.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recalled in an interview to the Washington Post the panicked calls he got from Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer (D), who was sheltering in an undisclosed location in the Capitol while it was under attack. He said that he was with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Hogan said that the Maryland National Guard was ready to assist but was "repeatedly" told that the soldiers didn't have the authorization to do so.

"I was actually on the phone with Leader Hoyer who was pleading with us to send the guard," Hogan said. "He was yelling across the room to Schumer and they were back and forth saying we do have the authorization and I'm saying, 'I'm telling you we do not have the authorization.' "



Hogan told the Washington Post that Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, "was repeatedly rebuffed by the head of the National Guard at the federal level." The Guard announced Thursday afternoon that they were sending troops now.

Hogan explained that Maj. Gen. Gowen "kept running it up the flagpole, and we don't have authorization. We don't have authorization."

Hogan said about 90 minutes after the plea from Hoyer and debates back and forth with Gowen, he got a phone call from Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, not acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.

"Out of the blue, not from the secretary of defense, not through what would be normal channels." McCarthy asked if the Maryland guardsmen could "come as soon as possible," Hogan said. "It was like, yeah, we're waiting, we're ready."

The State Guard is deployed through the inauguration, Hogan said.

A Newsweek report Wednesday revealed that officials from the FBI, the Secret Service, Homeland Security, the District of Columbia government, the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region all knew that things were going to get violent on Jan. 6 but ignored calls to prepare with the adequate security. It's unknown why.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) sent his guard troops to Washington Wednesday as Speaker Pelosi called asking for help. He too said thay would remain through the inaugugration.



