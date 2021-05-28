WATCH: Passenger batters flight attendant who asked her to pull mask over her nose

Another passenger recorded video of a woman violently attacking a flight attendant and knocking out two of her teeth over a mask dispute.

Southwest Flight 700 was preparing to land at San Diego International Airport after leaving Sacramento, and passenger Michelle Manner started recording video after another woman became angry when a flight attendant asked her to pull up her mask, which is required on planes under federal COVID-19 regulations, reported the Sacramento Bee.

"It was all bad, it was a very shaking experience," Manner said. "The argument went both ways."

Police said Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, of Antelope, was seated in in an aisle seat in the last row of the plane when the flight attendant approached her to ask about the mask, and the two began arguing.

"We are going to sue you," Quinonez says in the 45-second video clip.

Moments later, she stood up and punched the flight attendant on the right side of her face and then several more that did not land after the airline employee recoiled, and video shows blood streaming down her cheek.

A man on the flight intervened at that point and told Quinonez to stand down.

"Don't you dare touch her," he shouted at Quinonez.

Manner said Quinonez and the flight attendant had been arguing throughout the flight over standard rules, and she places some blame on the airline employee.

"[The flight attendant] was nothing but provocative, leaning over the lady (Quinonez) on the aisle seat," Manner said. "She was very rude and unprofessional the whole flight."

The passenger was taken into custody upon arrival charge of felony battery causing serious bodily injury, and the flight attendant is recovering from her injuries.







