'Masked Singer' judge Ken Jeong 'felt disrespected' that Rudy Giuliani was a surprise contestant on the show

Last week's taping of the Fox series' season 7 premiere of The Masked Singer made headlines after the show cast Rudy Giuliani as a contestant, prompting the show's judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the stage.

According to PEOPLE, a source says Jeong "was super upset and indeed stormed out" and "Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani."

Another source tells PEOPLE Jeong felt "disrespected" by the show's creators to have Giuliani on the show.

"Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings," the source said.

"Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous," the source said. "To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off."

Giuliani was at the forefront of those who helped former President Donald Trump disseminate falsehoods about the 2020 election being "stolen" while he functioned as Trump's personal attorney. As PEOPLE points out, he was suspended from practicing law in New York in June of last year by an appellate court that said he made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about Trump's 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

