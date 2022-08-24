At least 6 shot and 2 dead in Washington, DC neighborhood — and a witness cites 'semiautomatic weapon'

About two miles northeast of the White House and two miles north of the U.S. Capitol at least six people were shot in the Truxton Circle neighborhood in northwestern Washington, D.C.

All of the people were taken to the hospitals and two with "fatal injuries," the Washington Post reported.

NBC Washington says that those two have been confirmed to have died.

At least one Popville reader reported, “Semiautomatic weapon went off like 20 times outside the unit block of O Street, NW one person appears to be dead. Multiple people being transported."

The event happens hours after an early morning incident in which police found one man dead and a woman wounded in a car about a half-block away NBC Washington also reported.

It's unclear whether those events were related, however.

In total 136 people have died in homicides in Washington, D.C., this year and that number was 131 last year by this time, Metropolitan Police Department data showed.

