houston flea market shooting
At least two people are dead after a mass shooting at a Houston, Texas flea market, KHOU reported Sunday.

Two men were pronounced dead immediately and three are still in critical condition at area hospitals after a disturbance that resulted in guns being drawn.

"Officials said they all appear to be in their early- to mid-20s and likely knew each other. They do not believe the shooting was random," the report said.

Two people were detained at the scene, the police also said. Authorities also noted that there were thousands of people there at the time and it could have been much worse, but remained an isolated incident that was quickly resolved.

