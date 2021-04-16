'Mass casualty, Level 1' event at Indianapolis FedEx after assault rifle shooting: report

There was a mass shooting in Indianapolis that reportedly involved an assault rifle.

"Multiple people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility on the southwest side near Indianapolis International Airport, police said. The scene has been declared a 'mass casualty, Level 1,' according to dispatches. The declaration allows more emergency responders to go to the scene to provide support," WISH-TV reports.

The network interviewed Jeremiah Miller, who was starting his second shift at the facility.

"This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend's mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car," he said.

