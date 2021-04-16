'Mass casualty, Level 1' event at Indianapolis FedEx after assault rifle shooting: report

There was a mass shooting in Indianapolis that reportedly involved an assault rifle.
"Multiple people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility on the southwest side near Indianapolis International Airport, police said. The scene has been declared a 'mass casualty, Level 1,' according to dispatches. The declaration allows more emergency responders to go to the scene to provide support," WISH-TV reports.
The network interviewed Jeremiah Miller, who was starting his second shift at the facility.
"This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend's mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car," he said.
Here are videos from the scene:
A witness who says he's an employee at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis said he heard several shots being fired a… https://t.co/v8V9UchWCb— WRTV Indianapolis (@WRTV Indianapolis)1618548734.0
BREAKING: MASS CASUALTY AT FEDEX INDIANAPOLIS: Police now calling this a mass casualty. Unclear how many victims.… https://t.co/mFKuRIy9hJ— Darius Johnson (@Darius Johnson)1618547884.0
Shooting at FedEx in Indianapolis https://t.co/DDDQAJMUHt— WCIA.com (@WCIA.com)1618548668.0