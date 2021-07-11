Four arrested in Denver over fears of 'Las Vegas style shooting' at MLB All Star game: report
ABC7 screenshot

According to a report from Denver ABC 7, four men were taken into custody at a Denver hotel on Friday night over fears they were planning a mass shooting at this week's Major League Baseball All Star Game.

The report states that the four were arrested at the Maven Hotel as All Star festivities were commencing before the Wednesday game that had been moved to Denver from Atlanta by Major League Baseball.

According to the report, the local police were contacted, "after receiving a tip from a maid working at a hotel not far from Coors Field, who discovered more than a dozen weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside one of the rooms Friday night."

ABC 7 adds, "police removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the room which featured a balcony overlooking the downtown area. The sources said they feared the number of weapons, ammo, vantage point and large crowds could have resulted in a 'Las Vegas style shooting.'"

The report goes on to note that one of the men taken into custody has recently posted on Facebook about his recent divorce before claiming he was going to "go out in a big way."

You can read more here.


