GOP's Matt Gaetz eyeing early exit from Congress to jump-start media career

<p>"Hairston said her parish-priest, Father Ryan called police," said the report. "Once outside, Hairston said the usher ran to her car and took photos of her license plate as police were taking her information. She also said she was issued a ticket for trespassing."</p><p>On <a href="https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/no-mask-no-mass" target="_blank">Church Militant</a>, Hairston was quoted furiously accusing the Church of denying her rights.</p><p>"It's almost like they become demonic or possessed with fury and angry [sic]. It's bizarre. It's honestly just bizarre behavior," she said. "It's extremely aggressive. I mean, you're going to arrest a 28-year-old nursing mom who's already socially distanced? I mean it proves that it's not really about the health. It's just about control."</p><p>Not all churches have been as observant of COVID-19 guidelines. The ability to access religious ceremonies without COVID-19 restrictions has been a flash point of debate for months, with a number of recent federal court cases <a href="https://apnews.com/article/freedom-of-religion-coronavirus-pandemic-reno-us-supreme-court-courts-2e9fb11a6aea2b6b57a2aafeb7a64610" target="_blank">debating the restrictions</a> as GOP-appointed judges have dominated the bench.</p><p>Watch the incident and Hairston's response here:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9401209426a09874a367085fca7b2523" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YOfFd_BBAn4?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Pregnant Mother Threatened to be Arrested during Mass: interview with Dr. Taylor Marshall</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://youtu.be/YOfFd_BBAn4" target="_blank">youtu.be</a>
</small>
</p>
