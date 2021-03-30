GOP's Matt Gaetz eyeing early exit from Congress to jump-start media career

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is eyeing an early exit from Congress to join the conservative media full-time.

The Florida Republican has privately told confidantes he may not seek re-election and leave before his term ends to take a job with the right-wing Newsmax network, three sources told Axios.

The staunch defender of former president Donald Trump has told allies he's interested in becoming a media personality and talked about joining Newsmax, the upstart Fox News competitor.

The 38-year-old Gaetz, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, has had early discussions with the network about a possible role.

A spokesman for Gaetz did not respond to requests for comment.