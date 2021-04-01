Republicans are letting Matt Gaetz ‘flap in the breeze’ — because they’ve never liked him: report

<p>"Do not make me NOT do what my God tells me I have to do," Republican Rep. John Fuller, opposing the amendment, said during Thursday's debate, <a href="https://swvatoday.com/news/national/govt-and-politics/article_2ccfd87c-af56-5116-a5f5-387650f84928.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the AP reports</a>.</p><p>"The LGBTQ community opposes the bill, arguing it could lead to challenges against ordinances in several cities that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression," the AP adds. "The Montana Human Rights Act does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."</p><p>The Human Rights Campaign says the bill is "similar" to the "religious freedom" bill then-Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed into law, causing nationwide outrage.</p><p>"This bill is so sweeping and so dangerous that under it, LGBTQ Montanans could be denied access to PREP and PEP and other life-saving medications by pharmacies," HRC said via <a href="https://twitter.com/HRC/status/1377706328764862468" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Twitter</a>.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5f0d281c6dc8d98d1d5990555b37d31" id="5c1f5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377706328764862468"><div style="margin:1em 0">This bill is so sweeping and so dangerous that under it, LGBTQ Montanans could be denied access to PREP and PEP and… https://t.co/MV4XFpVX23</div> — Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign)<a href="https://twitter.com/HRC/statuses/1377706328764862468">1617305759.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2f0e72dbc992d08d4c8ecc6cd0ac6e1f" id="c7e68"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377706676120338437"><div style="margin:1em 0">Under this bill, businesses could refuse to comply with investigations into child labor laws.</div> — Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign)<a href="https://twitter.com/HRC/statuses/1377706676120338437">1617305842.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d6d98928a451202e3512d76e17ee6221" id="a50e2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1377708436746539012"><div style="margin:1em 0">In 2015, then-Governor of Indiana Mike Pence signed a similar piece of legislation into law that encouraged widespr… https://t.co/KDwpeGf8x0</div> — Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign)<a href="https://twitter.com/HRC/statuses/1377708436746539012">1617306262.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p>News outlets are falsely comparing the Montana legislation to the federal law of the same name. The federal law does not affix personhood status to corporations, organizations, or businesses, and does not directly support anti-LGBT discrimination – the Montana law does, <a href="https://legiscan.com/MT/text/SB215/id/2302383/Montana-2021-SB215-Amended.pdf" target="_blank">stating</a>:</p><p><em>"Person" means any individual, association, partnership, corporation, church, religious institution, estate, trust, foundation, or other legal entity.</em></p><p>Democrats tried to stop the bill's passage but were unsuccessful.</p><p>"This bill would allow a family therapist to refuse to help an unwed mother. It would allow a pharmacist to refuse to prescribe HIV medications or oral contraceptive pills," said state Democratic Rep. Laurie Bishop, <a href="https://montanafreepress.org/2021/04/01/restrictions-on-transgender-athletes-and-expanded-religious-protections-move-closer-to-law/" target="_blank">Montana Free Press</a> reports. "… I just ask you, that as you consider this legislation, that you'd not only think about that which you want to protect, I understand that, but rather, I ask you to consider how others might use this legislation in ways that you do not intend."</p><p>Republican <a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/?s=Greg+Gianforte" target="_blank"><strong>Gov. Greg Gianforte</strong></a> (photo) is expected to sign the bill into law.</p>
CONTINUE READING
Show less