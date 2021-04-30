Matt Gaetz and wingman facing 'mutually assured destruction' after confession letter: legal expert

Legal experts were shocked by the latest reporting on the Matt Gaetz sex scandals.

"A confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time," The Daily Beast reported Thursday evening.

The publication obtained a copy of the confession letter.

"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old. "From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."

The confession was reportedly written as Greenberg was seeking help from Roger Stone in obtaining a pardon from Donald Trump.

"In late 2020, Greenberg was out of jail and in communication with Stone. A series of private messages between the two—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations," The Beast reported.

Legal experts were shocked by the developments. Here's some of what people were saying:

