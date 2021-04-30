Matt Gaetz and wingman facing 'mutually assured destruction' after confession letter: legal expert

Legal experts were shocked by the latest reporting on the Matt Gaetz sex scandals.
"A confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time," The Daily Beast reported Thursday evening.
The publication obtained a copy of the confession letter.
"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old. "From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."
The confession was reportedly written as Greenberg was seeking help from Roger Stone in obtaining a pardon from Donald Trump.
"In late 2020, Greenberg was out of jail and in communication with Stone. A series of private messages between the two—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations," The Beast reported.
Legal experts were shocked by the developments. Here's some of what people were saying:
UCLA law Prof. Harry Litman:
Hold the phone! big bad development for Matt Gaetz. Greenberg letter turns up where he's angling for pardon & say… https://t.co/RvSuM52Euk— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619743127.0
if true, and he has categorically denied it, Gaetz likely on the hook for sex trafficking with minors given the def… https://t.co/yaOJEkQ85A— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619743186.0
It also means that Gaetz, who has decided he simply must deny sex with a minor, is irreconcilably opposed to his ol… https://t.co/P0m5T6PGUJ— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619743510.0
oh and of course Roger Stone is involved b/c why wouldn't he be? Letter from Greenberg is as part of a plea for a… https://t.co/4OgH18UQTM— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619743755.0
i.e At Stone's behest, Greenberg was giving Trump something of value, the kompromat on Gaetz. Remember when our go… https://t.co/g0wQDesy6W— Harry Litman (@Harry Litman)1619746555.0
Attorney Ethan Bearman:
Welp. It should be over for Gaetz now. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments we… https://t.co/gd3oNnazwr— Ethan Bearman (@Ethan Bearman)1619744379.0
Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa:
One of the biggest takeaways in the latest Pizzagaetz development is that Stone told Greenberg that he wasn’t able… https://t.co/EaG4R7FhR2— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa)1619747411.0
Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers:
Rudy: I’m going on Tucker Carlson tonight to dig myself a deeper hole! Gaetz: Hold my Zima… https://t.co/su9ZjPzgYr— Jennifer Rodgers (@Jennifer Rodgers)1619747310.0
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a former prosecutor, says it is time for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove Gaetz from the Judiciary Committee.
Dear @GOPLeader: Please remove Rep Matt Gaetz from the House Judiciary Committee immediately. The Committee has jur… https://t.co/VxGVYML9dU— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu)1619746669.0