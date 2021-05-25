Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)
Rep. Matt Gaetz wasted no time in coming to the rescue of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the very moment their Republican Party was belatedly mustering the nerve to slink forward with denunciations of her most recent upchucking of anti-Semitism.
Gaetz reminded the Twitter world that on Thursday he and Greene will continue their road show Thursday of Trump worship and other forms of QAnon-inspired conspiracy, hatred and grievance -- an "America First Rally" in Dalton, GA.
Here's his tweet:
#AmericaFirstRally Join the Energy w @RepMTG May 27 - Dalton, GA Signup 👇 https://t.co/gu9ebziE9p https://t.co/yDk2T7agvC— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz)1621956938.0
The world of Twitter wasted no time in celebrating the occasion.
