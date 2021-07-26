'What do you have to hide?' Matt Gaetz ridiculed for fretting Capitol riot committee will generate criminal referrals

An appearance by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Newsmax where he openly worried that the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection would lead to criminal referrals against Republicans set off an avalanche of mockery aimed at the embattled lawmaker who is already the subject of an investigations over alleged sexual acts with underaged women.
During his appearance, the Florida Republican took shots at Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for taking part in the investigation as the only two GOP members, before revealing his fears about what may transpire.
"I think the entire purpose of the Jan. 6 committee is to create a series of criminal referrals to the Biden Justice Department," he insisted. "And I think [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy is the lead target, unfortunately."
Critics of Gaetz were quick to wonder if he might be swept up too -- adding to his legal woes.
You can see some comments below:
