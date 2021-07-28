'Snowflake' Matt Gaetz gets buried in mockery for accusing man of assault for blowing a whistle

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tried to hold a press conference this Tuesday in support of people they say are being persecuted for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but the event was cut short by protesters, including one who showed up with a whistle to drown out the GOP lawmakers' speeches.

In a tweet Wednesday, Gaetz posted video of the whistler, accusing him of "assaulting" a reporter who was on the scene, due to the fact that the protester was blowing his whistle in the direction of the reporter who was asking him to back away.

"Behold the tolerant, pro-speech Left," Gaetz wrote.

But in the comment thread beneath Gaetz's tweet, his critics pointed out that he was being a bit over dramatic.















Video SmartNews