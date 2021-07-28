'Snowflake' Matt Gaetz gets buried in mockery for accusing man of assault for blowing a whistle

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tried to hold a press conference this Tuesday in support of people they say are being persecuted for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but the event was cut short by protesters, including one who showed up with a whistle to drown out the GOP lawmakers' speeches.
In a tweet Wednesday, Gaetz posted video of the whistler, accusing him of "assaulting" a reporter who was on the scene, due to the fact that the protester was blowing his whistle in the direction of the reporter who was asking him to back away.
"Behold the tolerant, pro-speech Left," Gaetz wrote.
BREAKING: Masked whistle man assaults @RSBNetwork reporter. Behold the tolerant, pro-speech Left 👇 https://t.co/yAGZbuQL5q— Matt Gaetz (@Matt Gaetz) 1627483895.0
But in the comment thread beneath Gaetz's tweet, his critics pointed out that he was being a bit over dramatic.
@mattgaetz @RSBNetwork Conservative values: https://t.co/uSW60dzNLy— Fuck trump (not a fan of coups) (@Fuck trump (not a fan of coups)) 1627485373.0
GAETZ : Blowing a whistle?... assault.
Also Gaetz: insurrection?...tourism
violence on Jan 6?.....tourism.
People killed?... tourism
Capital cops bashed?... tourism
Attempt to overthrow democracy?.... tourism
"Unmasked reporter assaulted masked protester"
Fixed it for you
I did not see any assault as a matter fact she touched him if she doesn't want to have the whistle in her ear move away. Isn't blowing a whistle the same thing as freedom of speech?
@mattgaetz @RSBNetwork Assault? Where? Are you serious? She came closer to touching him and you should know all abo… https://t.co/OulxzH3fBl— 💙 🇺🇸 Robbi 🌊 👩🏼⚕️⚓️🐾 (@💙 🇺🇸 Robbi 🌊 👩🏼⚕️⚓️🐾) 1627486926.0
She should wear a mask.
watched this about 10 times still looking for any kind of assault except for the reporter laying her hands on the guy. I will say this Matt you ran out there yesterday like a guy who just got caught with an underage girl.
He doesn't understand what legal age means so he wouldn't understand what assault means pic.twitter.com/GAmvzsESwS
"Please point to where the evil person assaulted you."
At what point did she feel threatened that she was going to be attacked? Where was the assault?
Assault? What? Where? Are you high on crack, again?
