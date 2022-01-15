'Chances higher' Matt Gaetz will be indicted after former girlfriend's testimony: NBC reporter

According to NBC senior national political reporter Marc Caputo, the likelihood that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will be indicted has increased after his former girlfriend landed an immunity deal and testified to authorities.

Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt, Caputo -- who broke the story about the former paramour coming in to testify -- said there appears to be movement in the Florida investigation of the controversial lawmaker over charges he may have paid underaged girls for sex or suborned obstruction of justice afdterward.

"When this broke, the ex-girlfriend was talking to another woman who was talking to prosecutors that felt the woman may have recorded the call and may have patched in Matt Gaetz at the time and prosecutors suspect he tried to elicit or entice or suborn obstruction of justice and his ex-girlfriend may have participated in that," Caputo told the host. "That was the basis of her getting an immunity deal; 'don't charge me for this and I'll tell you the things you want to know.'"

"Exactly what she told them is key but what's important to note here is that she's an important bridge that unlocks the case or unstalls it," he added. "It was stuck in neutral. Now the case is clearly going forward. I can't promise he's going to be indicted but the chances are higher."

Watch below:

MSNBC 01 15 2022 14 53 27 youtu.be



