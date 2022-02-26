Matt Gaetz suggests Congress should block DOJ from investigating him for alleged sex-trafficking

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz suggested that the House Judiciary Committee should put an end to the Department of Justice's ongoing investigation into whether he sex-trafficked a minor.

"The Judiciary Committee should stop the DOJ from targeting political opponents whether they are parents, whether they are falsely labeled as extremists, or whether they are lawmakers engaged in the oversight of the DOJ," Gaetz said.

Gaetz, a member of the Judiciary Committee, has previously indicated he would like to chair the panel if Republicans take control of the House in 2022.

During his speech on Saturday, he also accused the FBI of "cheating worse than the Russian figure skating team."

Watch a clip as well as Gaetz's full speech below.


