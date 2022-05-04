Matt Gaetz lashes out at the media after JD Vance leaves him out of victory speech
Matt Gaetz speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening, The Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger pointed out that during a speech celebrating his win to garner the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, candidate J.D. Vance failed to thank Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"Gaetz did events with JD Vance and Marjorie Taylor Greene this weekend. Tonight, Vance thanked a slew of public figures who backed him, including MTG, but he didn’t thank Gaetz," Sollenberger wrote.

Citing a tweet from NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard, Gaetz accused Sollenberger and The Daily Beast of lying.

But Sollenberger fired back with a video of Vance's speech, which he says proves that the Florida lawmaker was indeed left out.

"Matt Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for sex trafficking a teenager he appears to have paid through his former best friend when she was literally half his age, owes me and my publication a correction," Solleberger wrote.

Watch Vance's victory speech below or at this link:

WATCH | J.D. Vance wins Republican nomination for US Senate in Ohio www.youtube.com

