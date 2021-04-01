'He's running scared': Matt Gaetz buried in mockery after his alibi gets destroyed by fact checker
An independent fact-checker debunked Rep. Matt Gaetz's alibi, and social media users had a field day.

The Washington Post hung "four Pinnochios" on the Florida Republican's claim that his travel records would show he hadn't traveled with a 17-year-old girl, saying the publicly available records do not disprove that he was under investigation for traveling with the teen or arranging her travel.

"We searched through all the available records and found nothing to support Gaetz's claim," wrote the Post's Salvador Rizzo. "We repeatedly asked his staff to show us the records and heard crickets. We asked Gaetz directly — nothing, radio silence."

"As regular readers know, the burden of proof is on the speaker," Rizzo added. "Gaetz is putting up a smokescreen, falsely reassuring viewers with nonexistent evidence. He earns Four Pinocchios. Show us the travel records, and the rating may change."