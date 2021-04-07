Matt Gaetz begged Donald Trump for a 'blanket pardon' before he left office: NYTimes

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was among those who asked for a pardon from President Donald Trump before he left office, the New York Times reported.

While Gaetz spoke to Fox News saying that Trump should pardon anyone and everyone, now it has been revealed why he was so excited about that.

A pardon requires that one outline the crimes that they were guilty of. According to the Times, however, Gaetz wanted a preemptive pardon for himself and "unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed, according to two people told of the discussions."

At the time that Gaetz was calling for the pardons, and asking for his own pardon, the Justice Department had started questioning Gaetz's associates about whether he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl that also violated sex trafficking laws.

"It was unclear whether Mr. Gaetz or the White House knew at the time about the inquiry, or who else he sought pardons for. Mr. Gaetz did not tell White House aides that he was under investigation for potential sex trafficking violations when he made the request. But top White House lawyers and officials viewed the request for a pre-emptive pardon as a nonstarter that would set a bad precedent," the Times said, quoting the people familiar said.



Aides told Trump about the request, but it's unknown if Gaetz reached out to Trump personally.