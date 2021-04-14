Matt Gaetz walks away from CNN reporter asking about nude photos and seized phone
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday walked away when a reporter asked him if he had shared nude photos with other lawmakers and if the FBI had seized his phone.

"I asked Rep. Matt Gaetz if he had spoken to the FBI, if the FBI had seized his phone, and if he shared nude photos on the House floor as CNN previously reported, and he didn't answer any of them," CNN's Annie Grayer said in a tweet.

CNN's Lisa Mirando revealed that Gaetz had walked away from Grayer instead of acknowledging the questions.

Politico reported this week that Gaetz's iPhone had been seized by the FBI late last year. Other reports have claimed that Gaetz shared nude photos with lawmakers on the House floor.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gaetz was said to have skipped a House Republican conference meeting where members declined to discuss the allegations against him.