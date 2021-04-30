Widespread outrage over Joel Greenberg's confession letter: 'How is Matt Gaetz still in Congress?'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was buried in scorn and mockery following a bombshell report published by The Daily Beast on Thursday evening.
"A confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time," The Daily Beast reported Thursday evening.
A copy of the confession letter was obtained by The Beast.
"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old. "From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."
And Roger Stone also made an appearance in the story.
"In late 2020, Greenberg was out of jail and in communication with Stone. A series of private messages between the two—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations," The Beast reported.
On Twitter, Gaetz was roasted. Here's some of what people were saying:
Trump was hands down the most corrupt president in a century, and that's before all the pardon-trafficking in the final days.— S.V. Dáte (@S.V. Dáte)1619747962.0
In one text referring to Gaetz, Greenberg told Stone: "They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both… https://t.co/49V41LWQtp— Roger Sollenberger is one dose from immortality (@Roger Sollenberger is one dose from immortality)1619742964.0
Greenberg claims he and Gaetz didn’t know the girl they were paying for sex was underage, and cut off ties with her… https://t.co/buDPWI1ba3— Helen Kennedy (@Helen Kennedy)1619743569.0
Matt Gaetz needs to be removed from Congress immediately. @GOPLeader https://t.co/NykTj4Mv7r— Lesley Abravanel (@Lesley Abravanel)1619748093.0
Joel “dumbest criminal alive” Greenberg wrote a confession letter explaining every law he and Gaetz broke. People t… https://t.co/aiyHmaO7iO— Linette Lopez (@Linette Lopez)1619747769.0
Really can't imagine wanting to be in a situation where you're in a position to watch Matt Gaetz having sex with really anyone.— Liz Mair (@Liz Mair)1619747688.0
Genuinely: How is Matt Gaetz still in Congress?— Pat Cunnane (@Pat Cunnane)1619743140.0
This is so disgusting, and Matt Gaetz is rightfully in an incomprehensible amount of trouble. Here's hoping this ro… https://t.co/IWi3vKPJXK— Rex Huppke (@Rex Huppke)1619746561.0
And aloha means goodbye, Matt Gaetz. Hope they have your brand of hair gel at the prison commissary. Also, the at… https://t.co/BK7he3X5CZ— John Kraljevich (@John Kraljevich)1619743294.0
Whatever happens, I'm just hopeful for a future in which we no longer have to hear from or about Matt Gaetz.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1619743801.0
Between Rudy Giuliani and Matt Gaetz I think prison is the next big red swing state.— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger)1619743577.0
Things just got soooooo much worse for Matt Gaetz https://t.co/FrvJUTz9IW— Matt Wilstein (@Matt Wilstein)1619743284.0
Gaetz knew this was coming, and he's been galivanting around this entire time anyway.— David Atkins (@David Atkins)1619743879.0
Matt Gaetz....the ultimate #FloridaMan https://t.co/Nwz1J0Dy1o— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman)1619747112.0
This new Gaetz news is as revolting and it is unsurprising.— Ilyse Hogue (@Ilyse Hogue)1619744006.0
Ouch. So Matt Gaetz's defense will have to be "she told me she was 19." And that's not a ridiculous defense in theo… https://t.co/FB4Tb1nFM8— Ross Kaminsky (@Ross Kaminsky)1619746556.0
Greenberg made damn sure that if he didn’t get his Trump pardon, he’d get documentation that a lot of people high u… https://t.co/Mo5053ZOaJ— Philip Gourevitch (@Philip Gourevitch)1619748939.0
what a story - come for the confession from Gaetz's accomplice, stay for Roger Stone apparently soliciting a bribe https://t.co/t2uh3eily4— jason wilson (@jason wilson)1619746106.0
The latest twist in the Matt Gaetz story is, per @AdamSerwer, a world-class violation of the Stringer Bell Rule: https://t.co/QwlZoRNLP5— Yoni Appelbaum (@Yoni Appelbaum)1619747181.0
Yeah, Gaetz is going to jail https://t.co/GCx8lN3sGb— Will Tooke (@Will Tooke)1619745456.0
👀 👀 👀 Looks increasingly likely Matt Gaetz is in “big boy” legal trouble. https://t.co/QDUoV4cAfF— Bryan Schott (@Bryan Schott)1619745613.0
Race against the feds....bets on whether indictment comes before this tour? Gaetz, Greene plan national tour to ca… https://t.co/UZKNRMJflb— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1619745706.0
