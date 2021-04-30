Widespread outrage over Joel Greenberg's confession letter: 'How is Matt Gaetz still in Congress?'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was buried in scorn and mockery following a bombshell report published by The Daily Beast on Thursday evening.

"A confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time," The Daily Beast reported Thursday evening.

A copy of the confession letter was obtained by The Beast.

"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old. "From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."

And Roger Stone also made an appearance in the story.

"In late 2020, Greenberg was out of jail and in communication with Stone. A series of private messages between the two—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations," The Beast reported.

On Twitter, Gaetz was roasted. Here's some of what people were saying:











































































































































