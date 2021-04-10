'Defiant but stupid and guilty': Matt Gaetz greeted with ridicule after boasting he's 'not going anywhere'

Speaking at Save America Summit at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida on Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) boasted he's "not going anywhere" as he faces investigations by the state of Florida, the Justice Department and now the House Ethics Committee over allegations he was paying underage girls for sex among other accusations.
With Gaetz's pal Joel Greenberg reportedly working on a deal with prosecutors that will likely include testimony against the Florida Republican, Gaetz still told the crowd at the Trump property that "the best was yet to come."
Critics on Twitter begged to differ and said what is coming won't be to Gaetz's liking.
You can see some responses below:
