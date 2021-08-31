Feds indict man who tried to extort scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz

In the very early days of Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) scandal over reported child sex trafficking, the congressman claimed that any allegations about him were lies because someone attempted to bribe him to make the investigation into him disappear.
That person has now been indicted, according to the Justice Department.
Federal prosecutors this week charged Stephen M. Alford of Fort Walton Beach, Florida for his role in the extortion scheme. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, Alford also faced charges in 2015 for "alleged efforts to finagle $6 million profit out of a $7 million deal to purchase North Light Marina in Niceville."
These charges came after he spent 10 years in prison for another major scam, in which he attempted to sell Okaloosa Island beach property owned by the Air Force.
The Justice Department is still investigating Rep. Gaetz for potential sex with a minor, sex trafficking, solicitation of a prostitute, public corruption and obstruction of justice. Gaetz still denies all accusations.