Matt Gaetz threatens to throw GOP's Congress into chaos by blocking new Speaker for 'two months'
Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with supporters at a "Liberty for Trump" event at the Graduate Hotel in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Mat Gaetz (R-FL) said this week that he could block Republicans from electing a Speaker of the House for up to two months after they take the majority in January.

Gaetz told conservative podcaster Lou Dobbs that he is one of at least five Republicans who are banding together to prevent Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming Speaker.

"The true question is whether or not Republicans will get into the posture of realizing that this is a process of elimination exercise or if we're going to begin our term in the majority unable to elect a Speaker," Gaetz said. "And I've got to tell you, Lou, that could be a very real possibility."

"We could go to the floor, no person could be able to achieve 218 votes, and we might have to work that out for a while," he continued. "And it might not be easy, and it might not be quick."

Gaetz said he wanted Republicans to "make the right decision" rather than "have a bunch of handwringing and bedwetting about whether it's going to take us two weeks or two months to figure it out."

Listen to the audio clip below.

