Lawyer for former Matt Gaetz pal blasts DOJ for lollygagging on charges against the Congressman
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was elected again in his Florida district, but the lawyer for his former associate, Joel Greenberg, can't figure out why he hasn't been indicted given what his client has given to the Justice Department.

A court filing from lawyer Fritz Scheller Monday, posted by the Daily Beast, alleged that the Justice Department's failure to prosecute Gaetz is “like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns.”

Scheller attacked the DOJ for trying to destroy the life of a local corrupted tax official while refusing to go after the "popular, rich, Republican" Congressman who is accused of paying for sex with an underage prostitute, the report characterized.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida is the only DOJ office to have brought multiple prosecutions based on Greenberg’s cooperation,” he wrote. “Perhaps the DOJ will return the prosecutions to the capable hands of U.S. Attorneys in the Middle District or the State of Florida.”

Scheller even went so far as to suggest that the local courts might do a better job at handling the matter than the DOJ.

Gaetz begged the Trump White House to pardon him for any possible crimes he may or may not have committed before the former president left office.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast

