Matt Gaetz sought 'pre-emptive' Trump pardon over DOJ sex-trafficking investigation: report
Matt Gaetz speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Saturday afternoon the Washington Post reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made an appeal to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to ask Donald Trump for a blanket pardon after learning he was the subject of a DOJ sex-trafficking investigation.

The report states that in testimony given to the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, former Trump adviser Johnny McEntee brought up Gaetz's appeal.

According to the report, McEntee told investigators, "Gaetz told him during a brief meeting 'that they are launching an investigation into him or that there’s an investigation into him,' without specifying who was investigating Gaetz."

The report adds that Gaetz was seeking Meadow's help.

"McEntee added that Gaetz told him 'he did not do anything wrong but they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great.' Gaetz told McEntee that he had asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon," the Post is reporting adding, "Asked by investigators if Gaetz’s ask for a pardon was in the context of the Justice Department investigation into whether Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, McEntee replied, 'I think that was the context, yes,' according to people familiar with the testimony who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

