Matt Gaetz hijacks cyber security hearing to talk about Hunter Biden's laptop
YouTube/screen grab

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) derailed a cyber security hearing on Tuesday by demanding answers about Hunter Biden's laptop.

At a House Judiciary hearing, Gaetz asked FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran about reports that the laptop was turned over to the FBI. The device has been at the center of right-wing conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden.

"So where is it, the laptop?" the lawmaker asked.

"Sir, I'm not here to talk about the laptop," Vorndran replied. "I'm here to talk about the FBI Cyber program."

"You are the assistant director of FBI Cyber," Gaetz noted. "I want to know where Hunter Biden's laptop is. Where is it?"

"Sir, I don't know that answer," Vorndran explained.

"That is astonishing to me," Gaetz remarked. "Has the FBI assessed whether Hunter Biden's laptop could be a point of vulnerability allowing America's enemies to hurt our country?"

"I mean, Hunter Biden's password on his laptop was 'hunter02,'" he continued. "And now you're telling me right here that as the assistant director of FBI Cyber, you don't know where this is after it was turned over to you three years ago."

"Yes, sir, that's an accurate statement," Vorndran agreed.

"How are Americans supposed to trust that you can protect us from the next Colonial Pipeline if you can't locate a laptop that was given to you three years ago from the first family potentially creating vulnerabilities for our country?" Gaetz demanded to know.

For five minutes, the congressman continued to grill Vorndran about the laptop.

"It's not in the realm of my responsibilities to deal with the questions you're asking," Vorndran said at one point. "We can do this back-and-forth for the next couple of minutes. I don't have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop."

Gaetz concluded his questioning by presenting a hard drive that he claimed contained the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop. He asked that the contents of the hard drive be entered into the congressional record.

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video