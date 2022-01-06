Matt Gaetz spews conspiracy theories about Capitol riot being a 'Fed-surrection' false flag op

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday used delivered his response to the anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riots in which he spread baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government inciting the rioters.
While speaking with fellow Trump-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Gaetz claimed he was only trying to set the record straight about January 6th.
"Congresswoman Greene and I are not here to celebrate January 6," Gaetz said at the start of his address. "We're not here to obsess about it. But we are here to expose the truth."
READ MORE: White backlash to America's post-George Floyd racial reckoning helped inspire Trump's Jan. 6 insurrection: analysis
Gaetz then echoed false claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the nature of the deadly riots.
"We know this: January 6th last year wasn’t an insurrection," he said. "No one's been charged with insurrection, no one's been charged with treason. But it may very well have been a Fedsurrection."
In fact, there is no evidence to show that the federal government incited the pro-Trump mob, and hundreds of rioters who have been caught on video committing crimes also have long histories of posting pro-Trump memes, messages, and content on social media platforms.
Watch the video below.
Gaetz: January 6th last year wasn\u2019t an insurrection\u2026 but it may very well have been a Fedsurrectionpic.twitter.com/Atgntr2aGk— Acyn (@Acyn) 1641497174