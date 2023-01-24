Matt Gaetz urges GOP not to impeach Biden because Democrats will 'take out the trash'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) urged Republicans to back off from impeaching President Joe Biden because the Florida lawmaker believes Democrats will "take out the trash" using a classified documents scandal.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Gaetz if Biden should be removed from office after classified documents were found in his home and former offices.

"I think that the Republicans aren't going to take out the trash for the Democrats because they're going to do it themselves," Gaetz said. "And that's what you're observing right now. So I would caution my Republican colleagues against swallowing this hook, you know, whole."

Instead, Gaetz argued Republicans should "allow the Democrats to feast on Biden."

