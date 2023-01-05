Matt Gaetz calls Kevin McCarthy a 'squatter' on House floor while nominating Trump for Speaker
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Screen cap via CNN)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continued to make life miserable for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday when he yet again nominated former President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.

During his speech nominating Trump, Gaetz praised the former president for his record, despite the fact that Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote and by 74 votes in the electoral college, and despite the fact that he was impeached by the House of Representatives on two separate occasions.

Gaetz then addressed his critics within the Republican Party who say it's time to vote for McCarthy so they can get on with the business of governing the country.

"I have heard from my colleagues about the important work we have to do, and it is my sincere fear, if we were to allow Mr. McCarthy to assume the Speakership, that would not get done," Gaetz claimed. "It would be business as usual, and the very same things that have paralyzed progress for both parties would continue to shackle us to never-ending failure. We can be better than that. We can raise or our gaze."

Gaetz then said that Trump deserved to be in the Speaker's office, "not the squatter that is there."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Matt Gaetz calls Kevin McCarthy a 'squatter' on House floor while nominating Trump for Speaker www.youtube.com

