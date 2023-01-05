Matt Gaetz calls Kevin McCarthy a 'squatter' on House floor while nominating Trump for Speaker

"Madam Clerk, it is with great pride that I rise to nominate the gentleman from New York, the man who has been the lead vote-getter ten times and counting, to be the Speaker of the House," said Neguse. "The last several days have been difficult for the country and for the American people, as they have watched what has unfolded in this chamber, as they have seen the dysfunction laid bare on the other side of the aisle. I suspect that some Americans watching will recall the dysfunction of years past."

"My colleague on the other side of the aisle talked about history. I'd like to take folks through more recent history," said Neguse. "I can tell you as a member from the great state of Colorado, this is not their first rodeo, as far as dysfunction is concerned. Four years ago today, I was sworn in with my colleagues from the class of 2018 during what became the most difficult and the longest government shutdown in the history of our country. Why? Because of the dysfunction and the chaos on the other side of the aisle. The country then did what it has so often done. It looked to House Democrats to govern and to lead, and under the leadership of the greatest Speaker in the country's history, Nancy D'Alesandro Pelosi, that's what we did."

"If we want to talk about history, let's talk about recent history," continued Neguse. "Two years ago tomorrow, I stood here with so many of you in this chamber, as our democracy was attacked. As your colleagues on the other side of the aisle tried to overturn an election. The country, yet again, did what it has done before. It looked to House Democrats to lead and to govern. That is exactly what we did when we certified the election and safeguarded the transfer of power."

"So here we find ourselves, again, in unprecedented times, in the early days of the 118th Congress, first time — first time — in over 100 years in which the House of Representatives is unable to organize, because the House Republican Conference cannot select a Speaker," Neguse said. "It's a sad days for this institution, but the country will do what it has done before. It will look to House Democrats to govern and to lead, and under the leadership of Hakeem Jeffries, that is exactly what we will do."

Watch the video below or at this link.