'Clownish buffoon' Matt Gaetz faces furious backlash after ranting at Gen. Lloyd Austin: 'I don't see him running to enlist'
Rep. Matthew Louis Gaetz, II (R-FL) is the son of Donald J. "Don" Gaetz, the former President of the state Senate.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is falling under fire Tuesday after he went off on four-star Gen. Lloyd Austin. Gaetz ranted about socialism and so-called "wokeism," but he ultimately confessed he was "embarrassed for my country."

But Austin is the one being celebrated after feeding Gaetz's words back to him.

"Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we've done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?" Austin asked, among other things.

The exchange was championed by some while others chose to attack Gaetz for being slow to enlist if he's so angry about the military. Gaetz has never served in the US armed force.

See the comments below:



