'Clownish buffoon' Matt Gaetz faces furious backlash after ranting at Gen. Lloyd Austin: 'I don't see him running to enlist'

Rep. Matthew Louis Gaetz, II (R-FL) is the son of Donald J. "Don" Gaetz, the former President of the state Senate.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is falling under fire Tuesday after he went off on four-star Gen. Lloyd Austin. Gaetz ranted about socialism and so-called "wokeism," but he ultimately confessed he was "embarrassed for my country."
But Austin is the one being celebrated after feeding Gaetz's words back to him.
"Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we've done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?" Austin asked, among other things.
The exchange was championed by some while others chose to attack Gaetz for being slow to enlist if he's so angry about the military. Gaetz has never served in the US armed force.
See the comments below:
Matt Gaetz is so juvenile he sends Venmo payments to himself.— John Fugelsang (@John Fugelsang) 1649186804
For everyone that keeps sending me the clip of Matt the Pedophile Gaetz slandering the military and insulting Secretary of Defense, I have seen it and I am about to unleash Ojeda style fury on his ass. Stay tuned-— Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Richard N. Ojeda, II) 1649185232
Let\u2019s be clear: I don\u2019t see @mattgaetz running to enlist.\n\nHis lack of respect for our Armed Forces and for @SecDef Austin is appalling.\n\nGOP talking points don\u2019t win battles or defend democracy.https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1511375990966173699\u00a0\u2026— Katie S. Phang (@Katie S. Phang) 1649179898
I hate Matt Gaetz with the heat of a thousand suns. Why the fuck he\u2019s not in jail is a bigger failure of our justice system than January 6th.https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1511375990966173699\u00a0\u2026— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman) 1649177537
Matt Gaetz is a traitor who belongs in prison. Have a nice day.— Scott Dworkin (@Scott Dworkin) 1649186423
@SecDef has a heated exchange with Republican @mattgaetz over America's response to Ukraine crisis: "Has it occurred to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what we've done? And our allies have done? Have you ever even thought about that?"— Phil Stewart (@Phil Stewart) 1649175462
Here\u2019s part of the exchangehttps://twitter.com/cspan/status/1511375990966173699?s=21&t=D26gLgiYvSPD3ny6dkvtBw\u00a0\u2026— Angry Staffer \ud83c\udf3b (@Angry Staffer \ud83c\udf3b) 1649183794
What a great stare. Austin looked like he wanted to rip Gaetz's head off. Well, there are those that do real things for the country (Austin, a dedicated honorable officer and public servant), and clownish buffoons who have never done a hard day's work (Gaetz). Ahhh, democracy..https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1511375990966173699\u00a0\u2026— Marc Polymeropoulos (@Marc Polymeropoulos) 1649181967
JUST IN: Biden\u2019s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin just shut down Matt Gaetz after he accused him of caring more about \u201cwokeism\u201d than combatting Russia: \u201cHas it occured to you that Russia has not overrun Ukraine because of what WE\u2019VE done? Have you ever even thought about that?\u201d— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1649179500
Matt Gaetz is such a goddamn asshole.\n\nDoes ANYONE disagree??— Jon Cooper (@Jon Cooper) 1649187680
When Matt Gaetz gets out of prison he\u2019ll have to register as a sex offender.— Mayo \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b (@Mayo \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b) 1649185622
I loved the pause after Gaetz's 1st question.\n\nIt's like Secretary Austin is waiting for an unseen translator to finish translating Gaetz from Idiot to English.— jdscee (@jdscee) 1649179750
I\u2019d call Matt Gaetz deplorable but he\u2019d like it.— Chris Hahn (@Chris Hahn) 1649189548