‘Conservative cannot equal crazy’: Denver Riggleman calls for ouster of Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene

In a post to Twitter this Friday, former Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman called for the ouster of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz from Congress, saying he was fed up with the "ridiculous and hyperbolic bullsh*t" he coming from the pro-Trump lawmakers.

"I've been outspoken about how conspiracy theories and bizarre beliefs can take over people's lives, and we saw that on [Jan. 6], we saw a lengthy radicalization of individuals that led to the storming of the Capitol," Riggleman said. "I'm tired of it."

Referring to Gaetz's comments from Thursday where he said that citizens have the right to utilize the Second Amendment against their own government, Riggleman said he is "sick and tired of politicians and influencers using conspiracy theories to radicalize my fellow citizens."

"We need to condemn Matt Gaetz and those like Marjorie Taylor Greene," he continued. "They need to be removed from the GOP conference. Conservative cannot equal crazy, and right now it seems to with so many."

Watch the video below: