Marjorie Taylor Greene announces GOP agenda for 2023 at Matt Gaetz campaign kickoff

No local elected officials attend the Saturday's re-election campaign kickoff hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), but he did get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to attend.

Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News said Gaetz had harsh words for his newspaper.

"He railed against a Daily News article that labeled he and Greene "controversial" figures in Washington D.C. and described them as congressional 'outcasts.' 'We may be outcasts in Washington D.C., but we'll never be alone when we are with you, the good people of our districts,' he told the crowd, which included no local elected officials. Greene said she would proudly wear the badge of outcast alongside her friend Matt Gaetz," the newspaper reported.

Greene also explained how Republicans would spend their time if they retake control of Congress in the midterm elections, which involves impeaching both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



