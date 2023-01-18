It appears Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are no longer friends

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) were previously traveling the country together, raising money while calling out moderate Republicans they said didn't support the MAGA agenda and thus were RINOs (Republicans in name only).
Now that Greene has snagged spots on key committees like the House Oversight Committee and Homeland Security Committee, she appears ready to leave her friendship with Gaetz in the dust.
Gaetz gave Greene a big congratulations for scoring a seat on Homeland Security. He complimented her saying she'd "earned" it and that she'll do a great job.
Greene responded by snapping at her one-time pal and saying that she would have been on her committees sooner if it wasn't for Gaetz's hijinks.
Gaetz organized the anti-McCarthy club in Congress that refused to support him at all costs, regardless of the concessions. McCarthy was still able to pick off a few of the members by promising them whatever they wanted, even if it put his own position into jeopardy.
"Thanks to [Speaker McCarthy] and [the] Steering [committee] for voting me on the committees I requested on the submission form most of us filled out," Greene tweeted in response to Gaetz on Wednesday. "Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1. As the leading MAGA voice in Congress, I look forward to committees."
The burn pokes fun at Gaetz for being on the Speaker's naughty list while Greene is rising in her level of importance. Greene has only been in Congress for two years, being elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2022. Gaetz was elected for the first time in 2016 and has been in Congress three times as long.