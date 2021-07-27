'Traitors and rapists': Protesters derail Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene as they defend Jan. 6 rioters

Several Republican members of Congress, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), faced protesters on Tuesday as they held a press conference to defend suspects who are being held in jail after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Greene and Gaetz held the press conference outside the Department of Justice, where they were joined by Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

As Greene began to speak, a man with a whistle relentlessly interrupted. The shrill noise was repeated throughout the event.

Some protesters sang while others shouted that the members of Congress were "insurrectionists."

At one point, Greene addressed the protesters.

"To the guy that's blowing the whistle, we are not deterred," Greene said as the noise continued. "So anyone that's here and being an activist and yelling today, here's the statement that I need everyone to understand. We will not back down, we will not stop asking questions, we are looking for the truth."

Greene was advised that she would need to end the press conference because the throng of protesters was encircling the members of Congress.

One protester held a sign near Gaetz that said, "Traitors & Rapists: Sit Down." The lawmaker quickly exited the event as other protesters closed in.

